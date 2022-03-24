Maui News

Foodland to close all seven of its pharmacies by mid-April

March 24, 2022, 11:59 AM HST
* Updated March 24, 12:09 PM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Foodland. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Foodland pharmacy at the Pukalani store on Maui will close on April 13, 2022, with all prescriptions to be transferred to Longs Drugs.

The closure is part of a larger effort across the state, to permanently close all seven Foodland pharmacy locations across the state by mid-April. The stores themselves will remain open, but the pharmacy services are being transferred to Longs.

Founded in 1948 by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, Foodland is Hawaiʻi’s oldest and largest grocery retailer
and operates 31 stores across Hawaiʻi and has 3,200 employees. The company entered the pharmacy
business in 1995 and currently operates seven pharmacies.

The company issued a press release saying Foodland Super Market, Ltd. has entered into an agreement to confidentially transfer prescriptions, enabling customers to seamlessly continue to fill their prescriptions without disruption at a Longs Drugs location of their choice.

No action will be required on the part of customers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Customers may continue to call their usual Foodland pharmacy for 90 days after closing and the phone will ring at Longs, according to the announcement. Customers may go to the Longs location of their choice to refill a prescription, as their information will be in the company’s centralized system.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The decision to exit the pharmacy business was not an easy one for us,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO in the press release. “While compressed margins and rising costs have led to increasing losses, we were concerned about the impact any closure would have on our many loyal pharmacy customers and employees. We are grateful that our agreement with Longs Drugs will help ensure our customers’ access to care will be uninterrupted, while also enabling us to better focus our attention on delivering great grocery shopping experiences and meeting the ever-changing food needs of our customers.”

The schedule of Foodland pharmacy closures includes the following:

  • Foodland Waimea, Foodland Laie, and Sack N Save Puainako: April 11, 2022
  • Foodland Kapolei: April 12
  • Foodland Kailua and Foodland Pukalani: April 13
  • Foodland Princeville: April 14
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mama’s Fish House owner, Maui County reach agreement over shoreline violation 2Lawsuit over “houseless sweeps” at Kanahā advances, County of Maui plans to appeal 3Piʻilani Highway roundabout at Kūlanihākoʻi to proceed 4Lucky Hawaiʻi winner hits two payouts totaling $30K 5DOH probes Legionnaires’ disease cluster tied to Waikīkī hotel, alerts recent guests 6New emergency proclamation signed for Maui County’s axis deer problem related to drought