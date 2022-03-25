Emergency rescue crews were unable to revive a mariner who was found face down in the water about 300 yards off of Maliko Bay Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The man, a local resident believed to be in his 50s, was one of two individuals aboard a small boat that capsized on the western side of the bay.

The incident was reported at around 6:15 p.m. on March 24, 2022.

Units arrived on scene to find that one of the individuals aboard the boat had made it to shore, but the other was missing in the water.

According to department reports, bystanders had paddled out to the boat and located the missing individual who was face down in the water. The victim was picked up by Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1 and transported to the boat ramp in Maliko Bay. Fire and EMS personnel attempted to revive the victim onshore but were unsuccessful.

Fire officials say the conditions on scene included windy, choppy seas, with surf in the 4-8 foot range.