Maui’s Aloha for Ukraine campaign raised a total of $73,000 during a fundraising effort held Friday March 18 in Kīhei.

Mauiʻs Lei of Aloha for World Peace partnered with Naluʻs South Shore Grill, ekolu kitchen 1279, and local Maui musicians, to raise funds for organizations and volunteers in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

The funds raised included 100% of restaurant sales during the event, and a $25,000 painting donated by artist Renee DeVinck. There were also donations from diners, staff tips, and a lengthy list of musicians who donated their time and talents to the effort.

Featured talent included Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning singer Amy Hānaialiʻi, joined by fellow musicians in a dinner event at ekolu kitchen 1279. An all-day event at Naluʻs South Shore Grill featured a host of entertainers who performed throughout the day, including: Alika Nakaoka, Anthony Pfluke, Benny Uyetake, Kenny Roberts, Ron Kualaʻau, Rama Camarillo, Joey Viera, Damien Awai, Mondo Kane, Jarret Roback, Wilson Kanakaole, Brado Mamalias, Gabe Goebbert, Brian Challahan, Ronnie Aina, Hale Villarimo, Ethan Villanueva, Keola Dumlao, Kawika Sabado, Kaleo Cullens, and Tarvin Makia.

Lei of Aloha sent out $20,000 to each to three organizations including: World Central Kitchen; Save The Children: Ukraine Childrens’ Relief Fund; and Catholic Relief Services.

Organizers say the remaining donations will be used to send Teddy Bears of Aloha and baby diapers to Poland and neighboring countries that are aiding with humanitarian efforts.

Lei of Aloha for World Peace is also working with the Peace Corps and their Ukrainian contacts on a second phase of Aloha for the Children of Ukraine. Maui students will fill out cards with messages of hope and solidarity along with “World Peace” written in the Ukrainian language that will be attached to each Bear of Aloha.

“Lei of Aloha for World Peace along with the community of Maui is honored to be a part of the international humanitarian response for the Families of Ukraine,”organizers said.

Cash and check donations can still be made out to Toy Parade Inc. and dropped off at Nalu’s South Shore Grill & ekolu kitchen1279 for use toward this effort.