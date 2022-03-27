Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 27, 2022

March 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:19 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:39 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:46 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:26 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will clean up today as the winds diminish and shift out of the east and a short-period, northerly swell arrives. This northerly pulse will linger into Monday as it shifts out of a north-northeast direction. A long-period, northwest swell will arrive by the end of the day Monday on Kauai, then along exposed north and west facing shores of the other islands Monday night into Tuesday. Surf associated with this source will peak Tuesday through Wednesday below the advisory levels for north and west facing shores. An upward trend will be possible for east facing shores on Monday as the northerly swell shifts out of the northeast. A small southerly swell arriving Monday will keep the surf along south facing shores from going flat through the first half of the week. For the second half of the week, a larger northwest swell expected Thursday night could drive surf heights to advisory levels for north and west facing shores Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
