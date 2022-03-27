Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:19 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:39 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:46 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:26 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will clean up today as the winds diminish and shift out of the east and a short-period, northerly swell arrives. This northerly pulse will linger into Monday as it shifts out of a north-northeast direction. A long-period, northwest swell will arrive by the end of the day Monday on Kauai, then along exposed north and west facing shores of the other islands Monday night into Tuesday. Surf associated with this source will peak Tuesday through Wednesday below the advisory levels for north and west facing shores. An upward trend will be possible for east facing shores on Monday as the northerly swell shifts out of the northeast. A small southerly swell arriving Monday will keep the surf along south facing shores from going flat through the first half of the week. For the second half of the week, a larger northwest swell expected Thursday night could drive surf heights to advisory levels for north and west facing shores Friday.

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.