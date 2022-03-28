The Department of Liquor Control will begin accepting license renewal applications starting April 1, 2022. Applications may be submitted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s office located at 110 Alaʻihi Street, Room 212, Kahului.

The Application for Renewal of Liquor License and all required documents must be mailed in or dropped off at the Department of Liquor Control.

Application for renewal of liquor license filing deadline, as required by Rules of the Maui County Liquor Commission is extended to 4:30 p.m. June 30, 2022.

Despite the extension of the liquor license renewal deadline, the department strongly encourages all licensees to submit their renewal applications as soon as possible. This provides applicants time to resolve any discrepancies or issues before the filing deadline.

The Application for Renewal of Liquor License may be downloaded from the Department of Liquor Control’s website at: https://mauicounty.gov/2161/Renewal-of-Liquor-License

For more information, call the Department of Liquor Control at 808-243-7772 or send email to [email protected]