Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2022

March 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
9-12
9-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:26 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:16 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:17 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:42 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A relatively small north swell will turn toward the northeast today, and continue into Wednesday. A larger, long-period northwest swell will build today and tonight, peak Tuesday, then gradually diminish through Thursday as it turns toward the north. Peak surf heights with this swell will approach, but will likely remain below, High Surf Advisory heights. Another long-period northwest swell is possible by the end of the week, with peak surf heights likely large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory for exposed north and west facing shores. Another pulse of small long-period south swell is expected the next couple of days, providing some surf to south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




