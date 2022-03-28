Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|9-12
|9-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A relatively small north swell will turn toward the northeast today, and continue into Wednesday. A larger, long-period northwest swell will build today and tonight, peak Tuesday, then gradually diminish through Thursday as it turns toward the north. Peak surf heights with this swell will approach, but will likely remain below, High Surf Advisory heights. Another long-period northwest swell is possible by the end of the week, with peak surf heights likely large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory for exposed north and west facing shores. Another pulse of small long-period south swell is expected the next couple of days, providing some surf to south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com