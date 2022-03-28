Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 9-12 9-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:26 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:16 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:17 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:42 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A relatively small north swell will turn toward the northeast today, and continue into Wednesday. A larger, long-period northwest swell will build today and tonight, peak Tuesday, then gradually diminish through Thursday as it turns toward the north. Peak surf heights with this swell will approach, but will likely remain below, High Surf Advisory heights. Another long-period northwest swell is possible by the end of the week, with peak surf heights likely large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory for exposed north and west facing shores. Another pulse of small long-period south swell is expected the next couple of days, providing some surf to south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.