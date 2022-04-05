Paul Belshoff, resident manager for Rider Levett Bucknall’s Maui practice.

Rider Levett Bucknall, a construction consultancy firm based in the Hawaiian Islands, announced today the promotion of Paul Belshoff to resident manager for the firm’s Maui practice.

Belshoff is responsible for overseeing the firm’s local operations and driving successful outcomes for projects across the County of Maui.

Building on his seven year career with the firm specializing in project management and more than 15 years of construction industry experience, Belshoff continues to advise clients on the cost, time, quality and risk of construction projects, while leading strategic development for the Rider Levett Bucknall team based in Kīhei.

“At Rider Levett Bucknall, we believe the best outcomes only come from the best people, which is why we are extremely proud to grow our regional leadership from within our organization and empower them to shape the future of the built environment,” said Erin Kirihara, executive vice president of Rider Levett Bucknall. “Paul has been invaluable to our team since initially joining the firm as a project engineer in Honolulu. He has built his career upon a track record of delivering iconic new build and renovation projects as well as long-standing relationships with clients, which we are certain will inspire a bright new chapter for our team and partners across the County of Maui.”

Belshoff is a member of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, Construction Industry of Maui and the Maui Economic Development Board. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Louisville in Kentucky.