Maui News

Utility work required momentary road closure on Hāna Highway, April 13

April 6, 2022, 4:11 PM HST
* Updated April 6, 4:12 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing work in the Waikamoi area using a helicopter that will require a momentary road closure on Hāna Highway, between mile markers 10 and 12, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for approximately 10 minutes between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PC: Hawaiian Electric

To maintain safe and reliable service to East Maui communities, Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing work in the Waikamoi area using a helicopter that will require a momentary road closure on Hāna Highway, between mile markers 10 and 12, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Traffic will be stopped in both directions for approximately 10 minutes between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. as the helicopter travels over this area.

The road closure ensures safety of motorists in the vicinity and enables crews and materials to be safely transported to and from the remote work site. Traffic monitors will be stationed along the roadway to guide motorists. Motorists are asked to plan travel times accordingly and to drive with caution when approaching this area during these times.

As part of the work, crews will be replacing two utility pole structures and restringing power lines in a remote Waikamoi area off of Hāna Highway. Hawaiian Electric will also be using Ke‘anae Park as a work staging area from April 11 to April 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

For crews to safely make the upgrades, a planned service interruption is required and will affect about 180 customers in the East Maui area. Affected customers are being directly notified.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council Moves To Settle Lawsuit By Visitor Injured On Haleakala Bike Tour 2Report Maui Home Condo Median Sales Prices Set New Highs Last Month 3Maui Now Survey 70 Very Concerned With The Increase Of Out Of State Maui Homebuyers 83 Think Maui County Should Cap Transient Accommodations 4Maui Street Market Hosts ʻohana Game Night 5South Maui Beach Drum Circle Complaints Lead Three Arrests Drug Bust By Police 6Faa Honors Mokulele Crew For Life Saving Rescue In Hana Maui