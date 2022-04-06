Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing work in the Waikamoi area using a helicopter that will require a momentary road closure on Hāna Highway, between mile markers 10 and 12, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for approximately 10 minutes between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PC: Hawaiian Electric

To maintain safe and reliable service to East Maui communities, Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing work in the Waikamoi area using a helicopter that will require a momentary road closure on Hāna Highway, between mile markers 10 and 12, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Traffic will be stopped in both directions for approximately 10 minutes between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. as the helicopter travels over this area.

The road closure ensures safety of motorists in the vicinity and enables crews and materials to be safely transported to and from the remote work site. Traffic monitors will be stationed along the roadway to guide motorists. Motorists are asked to plan travel times accordingly and to drive with caution when approaching this area during these times.

As part of the work, crews will be replacing two utility pole structures and restringing power lines in a remote Waikamoi area off of Hāna Highway. Hawaiian Electric will also be using Ke‘anae Park as a work staging area from April 11 to April 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

For crews to safely make the upgrades, a planned service interruption is required and will affect about 180 customers in the East Maui area. Affected customers are being directly notified.