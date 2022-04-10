The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Kaunoa Senior Services program partnered with the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association to deliver 700 free meals and gifts to kūpuna, Friday.

Volunteers hand-delivered the food and gifts of orchids to 700 of Maui’s kūpuna. The Maui Hotel and Lodging Association teamed up with Maui County’s Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels and Congregate Nutrition programs for the effort.

“Nā Kūpuna Appreciation Spring Luncheon has traditionally been held in person, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that unsafe, especially for our vulnerable kūpuna,” Mayor Michael Victorino told MEO. “I’m grateful that Kaunoa Senior Services and the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association have been able to keep this venerable tradition alive, but in a way that keeps our kūpuna safe and in the comfort of their own homes.”

“The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is honored to be a part of the 2022 Nā Kupuna Appreciation Spring Luncheon,” said MHLA Board Director Ryan Nobriga.

He said most of the meals provided were made from several of Maui’s top Hotel & Resort Chefs and their teams. “This gives the MHLA members a unique opportunity to support our Kupuna across Maui and thank them for all they have done for Maui over the years. We recognize how grateful our kūpuna are when fresh meals are brought directly to their homes and could not pass up the option to add on an orchid plant gift to further brighten their day. The MHLA appreciates everything that Kaunoa Senior Services does for our kūpuna and embraces the opportunity to partner with them in giving back.”