Haole Peños

Haole Peños, a unique and upscale food truck concept, has just reopened in Kīhei, launching two give-back programs designed to help feed Maui’s hungry.

Owners describe their food as elevated Mexican cuisine, made from scratch. They use generations-old family recipes focusing on locally and organically sourced ingredients.

Haole Peños exclusively uses Malama Farm Pork, and the Chef/Owner Jesse Trujillo makes his chorizo by hand using Kurobuta pork, plus his own blend of 18 different spices. He also sources fresh veggies and fruits from local farms like Maui Grown Tomatoes, Ulumalu Orchard, and Kumu Farms. the food truck will also offer Cabral’s Ranch local, grass-fed beef.

“Even though the menu changes every week, if a diner has a special request and the Chef has the means to make it happen, he will happily do so,” owners said.

“Our mission is to show that using high-quality ingredients and taking the time taken to create everything from scratch, really building up those craveable flavor profiles, makes it that much better,” according to the relaunch announcement.

Haole Peñosʻ Carrie Trujillo said the food truck strives to support inclusive dining, offering options for vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free diets.

Grateful to call Maui home, Haole Peños has launched two programs to help feed the community.

The first, Aloha Mexigrindz is a type of pay it forward initiative that allows us to feed hungry bellies right at the truck. “Whether someone is housing displaced, forgot their wallet, or simply can’t afford to eat quality meals regularly and needs a respite from the ramen, providing that we have coin in the Aloha Mexigrindz coffer, we are here to help,” according to Trujillo. Anyone can contribute to the Aloha Mexigrindz project through online ordering menus during normal business hours.

On Saturday, April 16, Tru Mermaid will appear as the Merbunny for an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Maui Gardens. All voluntary tips from pictures will be donated to Haole Peños’ Aloha Mexigrindz project.

The second campaign is a Round Up for Maui Food Bank. Guests may choose to round the total up to the next dollar on their online orders and the difference will be donated to the Maui Food Bank. These donations are tabulated every three months and delivered to the Maui Food Bank by Haole Peños.

South Maui Gardens owns the Kīhei Food Oasis where Haole Peños resides. Other eateries at the location include El Carrito authentic Argentinian food, local fave Wing Kings, and more.