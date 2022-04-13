Kahului Airport has signs up to inform travelers about mask mandates.

The federal travel-related mask mandate was set to expire Monday, however, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced today that rules will be extended to May 3 due to omicron cases rising nationwide.

“Since early April, there have been increases in the seven-day moving average of cases in the U.S.,” the release said. “The CDC Mask Order remains in effect while CDC assesses the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity.”

The rule requires all people to wear masks while at airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations, U.S. ports of entry and other locations where people board public transportation.