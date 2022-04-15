Maui News

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association hosts community events to help kupuna and students

April 15, 2022, 11:48 AM HST
  • College and high school students learned about the hospitality industry during a ClimbHi LEI event hosted by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. Photo Courtesy: MHLA
  • More than 700 kupuna on Maui received orchids and gourmet meals during the Spring Na Kupuna Appreciation event. Photo Courtesy: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association kicked off April with two community events: Spring Na Kupuna Appreciation and ClimbHi LEI. 

The Spring Na Kupuna Appreciation Event on April 8 provided healthy, gourmet meals and orchid plants to more than 700 seniors around the island. It was a joint effort with Kaunoa Senior Services, Meals on Wheels and Congregate Nutrition programs.

Donations, volunteers and participants came together from many Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) members.

Following the morning kupuna donations, the members joined Maui students at the Sheraton Maui for the ClimbHI LEI (leadership, exploration and inspiration) workforce development event. The free program gave 130 students from high school and college networking  opportunities between communities, businesses, organizations and schools through conversation, games, lunch and a career fair. 

“MHLA is very grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the ClimbHI organization to support the annual LEI event for our Maui County high school students,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of MHLA. “Workforce development and providing the needed resources for our youth to succeed and seek careers here at home is one of MHLA’s primary goals.”

Other MHLA-hosted community partnerships coming up this year:

  • Excellence in Education Golf Tournament, June 24: MHLA’s 25th Excellence in Education Golf Tournament supports scholarships for local high school and UH Maui College students. Last year, $30,000 was raised.
  • Maui County Charity Walk, Aug. 20: The Charity Walk is one of the largest fundraising events in Hawaiʻi. Since the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association started hosting the event in 1980, Maui County has raised $15.4 million, benefitting hundreds of non-profit organizations on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Most importantly, all the funds raised on Maui remain in Maui County to benefit the local community and its residents.
For more information on these events and upcoming events, contact Maui Hotel & Lodging at 808-244-8625 or email [email protected].

