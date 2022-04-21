Maui News

Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch benefiting kūpuna at Hale Makua

April 21, 2022
‘Ahumanu. File photo courtesy.

Hale Makua invites the public to join them for a festive and fun Mother’s Day Brunch event at the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The event features live music entertainment by Ahumanu, the boss Manu Project.

All proceeds will support the needs of the kūpuna in Hale Makua’s care with scholarship opportunities and financial assistance for families. 

The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with shopping and activities starting at 10 a.m., followed by a brunch buffet that opens at 10:30 a.m., live music at 11 a.m., and prize giveaways at 12 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at halemakua.org/mom

Hale Makua is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation, established in 1946 to provide a home for elders who had no one to care for them or means to pay for care. It is one of Maui’s largest non-government employers with more than 450 employees providing care for 1,500 individuals on Maui annually.

The organization’s continuum of healthcare programs includes two nursing homes and rehab centers specializing in both in and out-patient physical, occupational and speech therapies; a home health care agency; an adult day health center; and an adult residential care home.

