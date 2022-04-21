Maui Memorial Medical Center. (2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Updated policy allows two visitors per patient

Maui Memorial Medical Center has updated its visitor policy, effective immediately, now allowing for two visitors per patient, per day for a maximum of two hours a day. The new visitor policy is in effect between noon and 6 p.m. within most patient care areas. Exceptions are noted below.

The updated visitor policy is an increase from previous restrictions that allowed for only one visitor.

All eligible visitors (12 years of age and older) regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed entry into Maui Memorial Medical Center for visitation. Children between 12 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Masking still required at MMMC

Although masking mandates have been lifted for most areas of business, including the travel industry, masking is still required for all individuals, including visitors, who enter any Maui Health facility.

MMC guidelines detailed:

Please pay special attention to the following guidelines:

All visitors will be screened at the hospital entrance for temperature and any signs or symptoms consistent with a virus.

Visitors will be provided a mask, and it must be worn at all times while in the facility; this includes during their visit in the patient’s room.

Masks are to be worn over both the nose and mouth.

No removal of masks is allowed; this includes refraining from eating while in the hospital.

Visitors must limit their movement to a direct path to and from the person they are visiting.

Security at the entrance will provide the visitor with a visitor badge specific to the room and bed that they are visiting.

The badge must be worn so that staff can easily validate if they are authorized to be in the facility.

Aggressive behavior and violence will not be tolerated. Should anyone, including visitors, become verbally/physically abusive in any way, hospital security and/or Maui Police Department will be called and, if warranted, criminal charges will be pursued.

Special Circumstances

Women in labor are permitted one (1) designated visitor for their entire stay and may also designate a midwife or doula to be present during labor and through the delivery. The specific midwife or doula will be indicated in the plan of care. Women in labor and their visitors may enter at either the Main Lobby or the ER/PCI entrance.

Pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians with them at all times.

Patients with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990: reasonable modifications to the visitation policy will be made to allow for support person visitation to patient needs and coordinated with the clinical team.

Procedural/surgical patients may have one (1) support person accompany them to Ambulatory Care Services (ACS) and return to meet the patient when they are ready for discharge. They will exit the building during the procedure and recovery. The patients in the ACS area may designate family/support person(s) to receive text notification of their procedure progress.

Outpatients may have one (1) support person accompany them to the treatment area and return to meet the patient when they are ready for discharge. They will exit the building during the treatment.

End of life and significant changes in condition may have visitors not to exceed two (2). These situations will need to be communicated by the unit charge nurse to security to provide entry for the visitors.

Behavioral health and emergency department may have one (1) visitor. Each request will be evaluated for appropriateness and clinical need.

*Some units and/or patients may be closed to visitors at certain times.

“We understand the important role that loved ones play in the health and well-being, plan of care, and healing process for our patients, and we thank you for your understanding and patience throughout this pandemic,” said Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda.