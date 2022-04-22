Sandy Baz. PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way announced that Maui County Managing Director, Sandy Baz has joined its board of directors. “Baz lives on Maui and is a values-based leader with a strong commitment to the community,” according to the organization.

Baz has extensive experience in the nonprofit sector, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Maui Economic Opportunity in the past. He is an active member of the Maui community, currently serving on University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Chancellor’s Advisory Council, and as Treasurer of Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber Foundation.

“I feel blessed to be asked to join such a great organization as a board member,” said Baz in a MUW announcement. “Maui United Way does such great service to our community and I’m happy to assist in this manner.”

Nicholas Winfrey, President, and CPO said “we’re incredibly fortunate to have Sandy dedicate his experience and time to growing the positive impacts Maui United Way is providing the community.”

Maui United Way has a 75 year history in Maui County, working to motivate people to help others, increase resources to meet needs, and inspire solutions to community problems. Last year, MUW provided more than 28,000 services to those in need through the work of their 39 partner agency programs.