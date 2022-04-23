Maui Arts & Entertainment

Seabury presents 34th Annual Showcase

April 23, 2022, 1:54 PM HST
* Updated April 22, 10:46 AM
Seabury Hall’s 34th Annual Dance Showcase includes a variety of styles, including hip-hop. Performances are on April 29, April 30 and May 1 at 3 p.m. A number of the dances were created by dance guest instructors. PC: Bryan Berkowitz

A variety of dance styles from ballet to hip-hop will be featured at Seabury Hall’s 34th Annual Dance Showcase.

The performances take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 29, April 30, and May 1, at 3 p.m.

Some 60 students from middle to upper school will be performing new works by guest choreographers Ali McKeon-Pinero, Meghan and Tito Reyes, and Kelly Wadlegger.

The students will also be performing three ballet works by dance teacher Vanessa Cerritors and several new dances by dance director David Ward.

Other dance forms featured in performances include jazz and modern dance.

Ballet as well as modern and jazz dance styles will be presented at the 34th Annual Dance Showcase at Seabury Hall. PC: Bryan Berkowitz
“This year’s show is wonderfully diverse in style, mood, and form,” said Ward. “Overall, the choreography communicates a sense of hope and has an upbeat energy that celebrates life. Though it has been challenging, our students and instructors have worked hard to create a magical experience that everyone can enjoy. ”

Tickets are available for purchase at seaburyhall.org/arts/purchase-tickets. For more information, contact the school, 808-572-7235.

