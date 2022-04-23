Lahaina Aquifer Sector highlighted in blue – Ground Water Hydrologic Units, Island of Maui. PC: CWRM submittal (February 2022)

The Commission on Water Resource Management will hold a public hearing to receive testimony on a recommendation to designate the Lahaina Aquifer Sector, Maui as a Surface Water and Ground Water Management Area in accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised statutes.

The state water code authorizes CWRM to designate water management areas for regulation where the Commission, after research and investigations, and consultation with the appropriate county mayor, county council, and county board of water supply, and after public hearing and published noticed, finds that the water resources of the areas may be threatened.

The hearing is open to the public and is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 26, 2022, in the Keōpūolani Hall at Waiola Church, 535 Waineʻe St., Lahaina, HI 96761.

All interested persons are urged to attend the hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing. Written testimony should be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, PO Box 621, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96809, or faxed to 808-587-0219 no later than April 26, 2022.