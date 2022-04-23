Maui News

Hearing on recommendation to designate the Lahaina Aquifer as a surface and ground water area

April 23, 2022, 3:30 PM HST
* Updated April 23, 1:12 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lahaina Aquifer Sector highlighted in blue – Ground Water Hydrologic Units, Island of Maui. PC: CWRM submittal (February 2022)

The Commission on Water Resource Management will hold a public hearing to receive testimony on a recommendation to designate the Lahaina Aquifer Sector, Maui as a Surface Water and Ground Water Management Area in accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised statutes.

The state water code authorizes CWRM to designate water management areas for regulation where the Commission, after research and investigations, and consultation with the appropriate county mayor, county council, and county board of water supply, and after public hearing and published noticed, finds that the water resources of the areas may be threatened.

The hearing is open to the public and is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 26, 2022, in the Keōpūolani Hall at Waiola Church, 535 Waineʻe St., Lahaina, HI 96761.

All interested persons are urged to attend the hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing. Written testimony should be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, PO Box 621, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96809, or faxed to 808-587-0219 no later than April 26, 2022.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Piʻikea Lopes Wins 2022 Miss Aloha Hula Title ʻolelo Hawaiʻi Award At Merrie Monarch Festival 2Nine Traffic Fatalities So Far On Maui Is Cause For Concern As Graduation And Summer Nears 3Maui Council Reverses Stance Now Backs Maʻalaea Plan To Fix Sewage Leaking In Ocean 4Olukai Hosts Grand Opening For New Wailea Store On Friday 5After Outcry Mauis Baldwin High Reverses Ban On Lei Giving At Graduation 6Roof Blows Off Of Kihei Home Nine People Displaced