Nākālele point. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male individual who was allegedly involved in an assault against a female at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Police say the incident was reported in the area of Mile 38 of the Kahekili Highway near Nākālele Point.

According to police, the man is described as in his 30s to 40s, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with wavy brown hair. He was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a blue long sleeve shirt, and tennis shoes.

Police are also requesting information on the vehicle driven–which is described as a newer model white Nissan four-door sedan, with a leather-type interior. The license plate starts with the letter “P,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the male and vehicle described is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808 244-6431 or email [email protected]