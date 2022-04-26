Maui News

Maui police seek information related to alleged assault near Nākālele Point

April 26, 2022, 4:32 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nākālele point. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male individual who was allegedly involved in an assault against a female at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Police say the incident was reported in the area of Mile 38 of the Kahekili Highway near Nākālele Point.

According to police, the man is described as in his 30s to 40s, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with wavy brown hair. He was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a blue long sleeve shirt, and tennis shoes.

Police are also requesting information on the vehicle driven–which is described as a newer model white Nissan four-door sedan, with a leather-type interior. The license plate starts with the letter “P,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the male and vehicle described is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808 244-6431 or email [email protected]

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Three People Arrested In Drug Bust At Kihei Home 2Hawaiʻi All Stars Wins Gold At All Star World Cheer Championship 3Visitor Dies After Losing Consciousness At Molokini Islet During Snorkeling Trip 4Plan To Halt Vehicles Used As Visitor Lodging Cap Tourist Units Advances 5Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash On Honoapiʻilani In Waikapu 6Merrie Monarch Festival 2022 Results Kauaʻi Halau Wins Overall Maui Sweeps Kane Divisions