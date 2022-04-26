Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:04 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:29 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:55 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Declining overall swell will lead to the lowering of both north and south facing shore surf through Wednesday. The falling northwest swell will cause north shore surf to fall below head high today with a gradual lowering into Wednesday. The arrival of the next small northwest swell this weekend will provide a slight boost to north and west shore surf. A fading south swell will produce lower south facing surf through Wednesday. A small, long period south southwest swell will build in this weekend may pick south surf up by an additional foot or two. Rough east shore surf due to recently fresh to locally strong trade winds will slowly drop off through mid week in response to weakening trades. Restrengthened trades later this week will pick up weekend east wind wave chop.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.