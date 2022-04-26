Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 26, 2022

April 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:04 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:29 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:55 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Declining overall swell will lead to the lowering of both north and south facing shore surf through Wednesday. The falling northwest swell will cause north shore surf to fall below head high today with a gradual lowering into Wednesday. The arrival of the next small northwest swell this weekend will provide a slight boost to north and west shore surf. A fading south swell will produce lower south facing surf through Wednesday. A small, long period south southwest swell will build in this weekend may pick south surf up by an additional foot or two. Rough east shore surf due to recently fresh to locally strong trade winds will slowly drop off through mid week in response to weakening trades. Restrengthened trades later this week will pick up weekend east wind wave chop. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Three People Arrested In Drug Bust At Kihei Home  2Hawaiʻi All Stars Wins Gold At All Star World Cheer Championship  3Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash On Honoapiʻilani In Waikapu  4Maui Obituaries Week Ending April 24 2022  5Merrie Monarch Festival 2022 Results Kauaʻi Halau Wins Overall Maui Sweeps Kane Divisions  6Body Of Missing Fisherman Recovered From Waiʻanapanapa In East Maui￼￼