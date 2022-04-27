Maui Diving-Scuba & Snorkel Center is opening a second location in Kīhei, at the site of the current Maui Dive Shop. Photo Courtesy: Maui DIving

Maui Diving- Scuba & Snorkel Center, a woman-owned small business, is opening a second store in Kīhei at the current location of Maui Dive Shop, the center said in a press release.

The center made a purchase agreement with Maui Dive Shop to take over its 4,500 square-foot retail location fronting South Kīhei Road, where Maui Dive Shop has been there since 1996.

The transition takes place May 1.

Maui Diving-Scuba & Snorkel Center plans to shut down the South Kīhei Road store for the first 1-2 weeks in May to organize inventory, renovate and train new hires. The company expects to have a soft opening mid May and is planning a large grand opening event July 1-3.

Representatives from Scubapro, Aqualung, TUSA and Huish Outdoors will be present to discuss products and teach educational seminars. Sales on dive gear and snorkel gear will be in effect as well as a special on PADI courses offered at the new Kīhei location.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The company plans on offering a full suite of PADI courses, and a fully stocked retail floor with new products never carried before.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Diving-Scuba & Snorkel Center is owned by Jessica Pickering, who purchased the company in July 2017 after the original owner of 28 years retired. It is an award-winning PADI Platinum Instructor Development Center operating out of Lahaina since 1989. It is a dealer for Scubapro, Aqualung, APEKs, TUSA, Suunto, Shearwater, Sandcloud and more.

It is the only service center for Suunto & Scubapro on Maui and services many other brands such as Atomic, Aqualung and Apeks.

Maui Diving is growing and hiring for both locations. Inquire at [email protected] if you’re looking for a career in operations or in the water.