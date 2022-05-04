Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2022

May 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
10-14 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:29 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 12:16 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:36 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long period northwest swell will hold today, then slowly subside tonight through the end of the week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is currently in effect for exposed north and west shores. 


The current long period south swell will linger through Thursday then slowly subside into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect for all south facing shores. Also, a Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the potential for waves breaking in harbor entrances and well as the potential for some harbor surges. 


Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through Friday then lower slightly over the weekend as trade winds become a bit lighter. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




