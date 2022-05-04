Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long period northwest swell will hold today, then slowly subside tonight through the end of the week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is currently in effect for exposed north and west shores.
The current long period south swell will linger through Thursday then slowly subside into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect for all south facing shores. Also, a Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the potential for waves breaking in harbor entrances and well as the potential for some harbor surges.
Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through Friday then lower slightly over the weekend as trade winds become a bit lighter.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
