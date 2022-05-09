Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:12 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 10:41 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:31 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:54 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny until 12 PM, then sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 11:33 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected towards the weekend as trade winds become lighter. Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.