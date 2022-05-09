Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2022

May 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:12 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 10:41 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 10:31 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:54 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny until 12 PM, then sunny.

                            Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 11:33 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Short period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected towards the weekend as trade winds become lighter. Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
