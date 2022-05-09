Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 12 PM, then sunny.
Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Short period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected towards the weekend as trade winds become lighter. Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com