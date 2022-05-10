Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:31 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:54 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 11:33 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected over the weekend as trade winds become lighter. Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf on the small side.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.