Maui Surf Forecast for May 11, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Short-period surf will dominate east facing shores this week with seasonally normal heights, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend as trade winds weaken. A couple of small moderate period northwest swells will move through the island chain today through the rest of the week, keeping below seasonally normal heights along north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and into tomorrow. A couple of small, long- period south swells may give south face shores a small boost late Thursday and into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com