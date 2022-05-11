Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 12:11 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:36 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:15 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Short-period surf will dominate east facing shores this week with seasonally normal heights, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend as trade winds weaken. A couple of small moderate period northwest swells will move through the island chain today through the rest of the week, keeping below seasonally normal heights along north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and into tomorrow. A couple of small, long- period south swells may give south face shores a small boost late Thursday and into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
