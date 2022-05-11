Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 12:11 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:36 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short-period surf will dominate east facing shores this week with seasonally normal heights, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend as trade winds weaken. A couple of small moderate period northwest swells will move through the island chain today through the rest of the week, keeping below seasonally normal heights along north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and into tomorrow. A couple of small, long- period south swells may give south face shores a small boost late Thursday and into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.