Image courtesy of Seabury Hall.

Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program presents “Side Shows,” a series of one-act performances on May 20 and 21 at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center.

Side Shows includes six short plays – three of which are student-written.

In Leela Waterford’s “Do the Write Thing,” a Sharpie marker zips the audience from Little Rock to a present-day book-banning PTA meeting. In Marina Carosso’s “Goofy’s Identity Crisis,” a disgruntled Disney employee meets an overly enthusiastic fangirl. Alumna Jubilee Felsing-Watkins Ellison’s 2001 play “Curb Kids,” will also be performed.

Three professionally written plays will round out the festival: “The Red Coat” by John Patrick Shanley, Theater X’s Burger King comedy “Peace Negotiations,” and a 10-minute musical by Greg Edwards titled, “The Almost In-Laws.”

“The show is fast and fun – a rollercoaster ride for the audience,” Festival Director Todd Van Amburgh said. “The plays are only 10 minutes long and showcase over two dozen student actors.”

This years’ group of volunteer directors include Performing Arts faculty Marsha Kelly and David Ward, local theater producer Vinnie Linares, and Seabury Hall parent Tash Summit.

Showtimes for “Side Shows” are at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.

This past weekend, an all 6th-grade cast performed in “Knock Knock” on May 13 and 14. Throughout the play, veteran and newbie employees realize that when you deliver packages, anyone might be behind your next door, from your elementary school teacher to a burglar on the job.

