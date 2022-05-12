Weekly events are separated into Maui, such as Pāʻia, Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao, and Wailea.

PĀʻIA

Gretchen Rhodes and Marty Dread combine with talents with the House Shakers at Dollies in Paia Saturday. Photo by Richard Pechner.

Dread, Rhodes Saturday

Reggae performer Marty Dread and blues and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes with the House Shakers perform at Dollies in Pāʻia at 120 Hāna Highway Saturday, May 14, from 8 to 11 p.m. No charge for admission. First come, first served. For more information, call 808-669-0266.

MĀʻALAEA

The Itals, Saturday

Reggae group the The Itals perform at da Playground Maui Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Also performing is Koa of Inna Vision. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Bumpin Uglies, Sunday

The reggae, ska, punk rock group Bumpin Uglies with DJ Boomshot perform at da Playground Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. The group’s origins are from Annapolis, Maryland. For more information about the tour, go to bumpinuglies.com Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, go to bumpinugliesmusic.com For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

WAILUKU

Oz takes a detour, weekend

Maui Onstage presents a youth production of “The Wizard Of Oz: The Deleted Scene” at ʻĪao Theatre Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. and continues on May 21 and 22. Written by Eddie McPherson and directed by Tina Kailiponi, the show takes a detour when Dorothy is sidetracked away from the yellow brick road. For tickets, go to MauiOnstage.com Queries may also be sent to [email protected]

Asiu band, Saturday

The Arlie Asiu Band performs a concert downstairs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. The music features all original ʻukulele compositions written by Arlie-Avery Asiu, two-time Nā Hōkū Hanhano Award nominee. The music includes jazz blues, rock and classical. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Slightly Askew

The Wind Monkeys duo who have likened their original songs to the Beatles and Elvis genre perform free at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, May 14, at 8:30 a.m., followed by the group Slightly Askew with popular standards at 11 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Tepora, Valdriz at Coffee Attic

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 16, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, May 18, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KAHULUI

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. A good historical reference is Lawrence Fuch’s book “Hawaii Pono.” For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Artists Imaikalani Kalahele (l-r) and Sean Browne are the two Hawaiian artists featured in a touring show at the Schaeffer International Gallery.

Hawaiian artists exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting the art touring show “O Kalani,” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Gilliom, Esquire at Nalu’s

Guitarists and singers Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, May 12, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band and toured with Derek Trucks Band and Little Feat. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Singer/song writer Anthony Pfluke, sometimes with guest performers, entertains at Nalu’s Friday, May 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 13, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Tom Conway

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio at Diamonds

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist Joel G and drummer Pete A. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Anthony Pfluke

Pfluke, Sunday

Anthony Pfluke whose album “We Will Rise” was reviewed well performs at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, May 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 15, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kuikuwa at ProArts

The young group Kukuiwa performs for free at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, May 15. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. show. Seating is first-come, first-served. Band members Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland , James “Koakane” Mattos, and Lukela Kanae met in 2016 as students in the Institute of Hawaiian Music at the University of Hawaii-Maui and quickly formed a group copying arrangements of Makaha Sons Of Ni’ihau and the Cazimero Brothers with a love of good harmony. Their musicianship has grown, and they’ve begun playing for audiences. For more information, go to prorartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Kualaʻau at Nalu’s Monday

Hawaiian entertainer Ron Kuala’au performs at Nalu’s Monday, May 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. He’s performed with Brother Noland and Amy Hanai’alii and was a member of the duo Hapa. For more information, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Randall Rospond

Poetic folk at Tiki

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, May 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom, Esquire, Wednesday

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform on the lawn at Maui Sunset Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer for Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band and Esquire has toured with Derek Trucks band and Little Feat. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Jamie Gallo

Gallo at Tiki, Wednesday

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

LAHAINA

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. He also plays at Kimo’s on Tuesdays, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Hawaiian lei-making at Cannery

A free ti leaf weaving workshop featuring the maile lei takes place at the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, May 12, at 2:30 p.m. Bring your friends and family. Materials provided. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, May 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

West, Pohai Trio at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs during happy hour at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Friday, May 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m, followed by the Pohai Trio from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West performs a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Artist Jessica Tepora is exhibiting her work at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice during Friday Night is Art Night in Lahaina on May 13.

Tepora, guest artist at Down The Hatch

Jessica Tepora is the guest artist at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. on Friday Night Is Art Night on May 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. It’s celebrated every second Friday in Lahaina. An artists’ fund contribute towards buying art school supplies for Children of the Rainbow Pre-school in Lahaina.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Dog Adoption Day

The Maui Humane Society is sponsoring a Dog Adoption Day at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Adoption tents will be up on the grass lawn. For more information, call 808-661-0111 or 808-877-3680.

Nate Robinson, Saturday

Nate Robinson performs at Fleetwood’s roof stage Saturday, May 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Robinson, out of Utah, plays a wide variety of music, including folk, country, reggae, classic rock and alternative. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula, Sunday & Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, May 17, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and . Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, May 16, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform at Frida’s Tuesday.

Esquire, Gilliom, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, May 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Esquire is the ʻukulele virtuoso in the group Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, May 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, May 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Shakers at Fleetwood’s

The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, May 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the Pohai Trio take the roof top stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

HONOKŌWAI

Walls at Java Jazz Friday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music, at Java Jazz, Friday, May 13, and on Monday, May 16, with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI

Ken Anderson performs with slack key Grammy winner George Kahumoku Wednesday. Photo by Dusty Foster

Emerson joins Grammy winner Kahumoku

Guest Ken Emerson joins Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana at a slack key concert at the Napilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. Emerson is a master of the slack key and steel guitar. Kahumoku has received four Grammys. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MAKAWAO

Hui Noeaʻu juried exhibit

A juried exhibit of photographs continues through Friday, May 13, at the Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center. It’s a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers. The gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hui also offers art classes. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled Thursday, May 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea. The Hawaiians used their weaving skills to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Quintana at Mulligans, Friday

Singer and guitarist Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, May 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Natalie Nicole

Natalie Nicole, Fairmont

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs contemporary songs and old favorites at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, May 15, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Popular jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, May 15, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com.

