COVID-19 at-home test kit. Image of tests is only representative. PC: Wendy Osher

Residential households in the US are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com.

Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Each order now includes eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Your order of eight tests will come in two separate packages (four tests in each package), each with its own tracking number

Packages will ship separately for free

To make an order fill our the form online: https://special.usps.com/testkits