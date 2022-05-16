Maui Coronavirus Updates
USPS offering 8 free at home COVID-19 tests
Residential households in the US are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com.
Here’s what you need to know about your order:
- Each order now includes eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Your order of eight tests will come in two separate packages (four tests in each package), each with its own tracking number
- Packages will ship separately for free
To make an order fill our the form online: https://special.usps.com/testkits
Comments
