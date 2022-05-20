Maui Coronavirus Updates

Children 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 boosters

May 20, 2022, 6:48 AM HST
* Updated May 20, 10:41 AM
Children ages 5-11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. (11.3.21) PC: Hawai‘i Pacific Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is adopting guidance from the CDC recommending boosters for children ages 5 through 11 and strengthening booster recommendations for others.

Children ages 5 through 11 are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP said the booster offers added protection. “This is especially important at a time when COVID-19 case counts are increasing across the state,” she said.

The CDC on Thursday strengthened its second booster recommendation for people 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised. People in those populations have been eligible for a second booster dose, but the CDC now says they should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing options are available at mauinuistrong.info or  hawaiicovid19.com.

Kaiser Permanente reports that appointments on kp.org will become bookable this evening, Friday, May 20, 2022, for keiki in this age demographic.  Kaiser reports that boosters for keiki on Maui start on Monday.

