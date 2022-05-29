Pictured (clockwise from top left) Amandalin Rock; Dillon Tacdol; Clare-Marie Anderson; Kara Termulo; Kellen Bean; Sidra Parveen; and Nanea Cavaco; PC: UH John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine recently graduated 69 doctors including many minorities as well as those from rural communities on the neighbor islands.

The new crop of physicians include 16 that identify as being of Filipinx or mixed Filipinx descent, four Native Hawaiians and 10 with neighbor island roots.

Six out of the 16 physicians of Filipinx descent participated in the UH Mānoa Filgrad Ceremony, a celebration of Filipinx students’ heritage, identity and community.

Four Filipinx MDs at the at the UH Mānoa Filgrad.

Four Native Hawaiian kauka ʻopio (young physicians) were honored in the Annual Kīhei Ceremony sponsored by the ʻAhahui o nā Kauka and JABSOM Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence. They were each presented with a ceremonial cloak or kīhei, which represents a significant achievement in one’s life. The kīhei are adorned in designs and colors that tell the life story of each kauka’s life and pathway to Medicine.

Four Native Hawaiian MDs at the JABSOM kīhei ceremony.

Collectively, JABSOM’s MD Class of 2022 will begin their medical careers in July and receive advanced training in medical specialties of their choice. The graduates overwhelmingly chose primary-care specialties– 64%, that includes internal medicine, family medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics-gynecology. Majority are either staying in Hawaiʻi (20) or on the West Coast (California: 27, Oregon, 3, Washington: 1) for their post-medical training.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 10 newly graduated physicians from the neighbor islands include seven from Maui County.

























