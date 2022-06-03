Luc Guidroz is planning to study engineering at Gonzaga University. Photo Courtesy: Paiʻa Youth & Cultural Center

The Pa’ia Youth & Cultural Center has awarded a $4,000 scholarship to Luc Guidroz, who will pursue a degree in engineering at Gonzaga University in Washington State.

The scholarship fund was created in 2005 and this year it is funded by the Campbell Family.

The scholarship is open to any multi-year active member of the Pa’ia Youth & Cultural Center who is a high school senior, has a GED or is in the first two years of college.

Guidroz is an accomplished surfer and athlete. His time in the water started at the youth center. The ocean and the youth center served as an escape for him to hone his skills as a waterman, which includes surfing big waves like Pe’ahi (Jaws).

Guidroz participated in multiple service projects at the youth center. One of the most memorable projects was helping to restore the coastal dunes at Pa’ia Bay. After working on the dunes, he looked at the beach he grew up on with a different perspective. He was even more grateful for his local environment and was inspired to continue to positively impact his community.

Guidroz wants to solve real-world problems like the housing crisis in Hawaiʻi. He believes through innovative engineering, houses can be built using sustainable, local materials. At college, he plans to take advantage of study abroad programs to learn about engineering in the context of another country. International experience will broaden his knowledge and skill set, placing him in a stronger position to make a difference in the housing situation on Hawaiʻi.