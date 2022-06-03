Artist’s interpretation of the TMT on Mauna Kea. Image courtesy tmt.org.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health received a Notice of Cessation from the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory for its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

The permit authorized discharges of storm water associated with Thirty Meter Telescope construction activities.

Since TMT filed a Notice of Cessation, it will not be allowed to conduct further construction work unless a new permit is issued, according to the DOH.

TMT indicated to DOH that it will apply for NPDES General Permit coverage.

“DOH is committed to a robust and transparent public participation process, including a public meeting, for any new permit application,” the department noted in a press release update.