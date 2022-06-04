Makawao. File image.

Film Producer Sunny Jordan will speak at the June 17, 2022, meeting of the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui. She will discuss filming her “Our Makawao” documentary about the history of Makawao.

The “Our Makawao” oral history project began in May 2015 from the vision and inspiration of Sunny and Judy Mertens, who were board members of the Makawao History Museum.

Their goal was to recount the unique history of Upcountry Maui as told by elders who lived, worked, raised families and experienced the colorful diversity and profound changes that Makawao has seen over the past 150 years. Award-winning filmmakers, Bob Stone and Matt Yamashita helped shape the story into a thoughtful, fun and encompassing documentary.

The film was a 2021 Maui Film Festival Audience Award winner in the Hawai‘i Documentary category.

The meeting will start at 8 a.m. The club will meet at Upcountry Calvary Keiki Church, 1043 Makawao Ave., #105, in Makawao. A light breakfast will be served.

Or join the meeting via Zoom at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/77567289666?pwd=WWtFV3M0TXEwYnYxM2kvdHRxNEpjZz09

Meeting ID: 775 6728 9666

Password: 032672

To phone in, call 1-408-638-0968 and use the same meeting ID 775 6728 9666.

