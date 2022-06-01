Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

MĀʻALAEA

Jordan T joins Nuffsed for a reggae performance at da Playground Maui.

Nuffsed, Thursday

International rising star Jordan T will be joining Hawaii Music Awards winner Nuffsed at da Playground Maui Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Jordan Tolentino has been touring internationally, with a growing audience of 2.5 million streams on spotify alone. Check out the song “Sunset Tonight” on youtube with 1.8 million views. His website is jordantmusic.com. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

A tribute show “The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours” takes place Saturday, June 4, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

KAHULUI

Suede performs Sunday.

Suede, Sunday

The group Suede will be performing at the Atrium at 395 Dairy Road Sunday, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your own chair and dancing shoes. There’s a suggested donation. The group from Central Texas plays soul, funk, and R&B. For more information, go to backlitbuddastudios.com

Hawaiian artists at Schaeffer

Hawaiian painter Imaikalani, left, and sculptor Sean Browne exhibit their works at the Schaeffer International Gallery in a curated touring show in partnership with the Honolulu Museum of Art through June 18.

The Schaeffer International Gallery is exhibiting the art touring show “O Kalani,” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. For more information, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Free morning music, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys – Chris Mcgee and Tam – play Elvis and Beatles and original music perform Saturday, June 4, at 8:30 a.m. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Tepora, Valdriz perform Monday

Jason Tepora plays jazzed-up tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, June 6, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Momentum Dance

Momentum Dance Showcase returns with its spring showcase at the ʻĪao Theatre this weekend. The Gold Show at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, and with the mini Pink Show 1 p.m. and mini Teal Show at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 4. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, June 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Gilliom, Esquire at Nalu’s

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, June 2, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom who plays the guitar is the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band and toured with Derek Trucks Band and Little Feat. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

New play at ProArts

ProArts Playhouse is producing its new play “Murder In the Nth Degree,” written by Maui writer and musician James Nevious. The play is into its last week with productions on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 2, 3, and 4, starting at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. The play, winner of the First ProArts Playwriting Competition, is a comedy mystery thriller, directed by Mark Beltzman. The cast includes Machayla Culver, Sebastian, Matt Fennelly, Hillary Watt, Doug Self, Tom McNamara, Carlos Dantes, and Lexi Justus. For more information including tickets, go proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Anthony Pfluke

Pfluke, Nalu’s Friday

Singer/song writer Anthony Pfluke entertains at Nalu’s Friday, June 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Natalie Nicole sings Thursday and Fridays at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill.

Nicole at Kapa

Natalie Nicole performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, June 2 and 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She sings poolside. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, June 3, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Mondokane at Gilligans

The rock group Mondokane plays at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, June 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Nicole at Luana

Natalie Nicole sings soulful acoustic music at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations advised. For more information, call 808-875-4100.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, June 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Pilau and The Minorities at Gilligans

Punk rock groups Pilau and The Minorities perform at Gilligans Bar & Grill Saturday, June 4, at 8:30 p.m. Mosh responsibly. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, June 5, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, June 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Natalie Nicole, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music.

Gilliom, Esquire, Wednesday

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform on the lawn at Maui Sunset Wednesday, June 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer for Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band and Esquire has toured with Derek Trucks band and Little Feat. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Guitarist and singer Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday. She sings rock, blues, soul, including some original music.

Gallo at Tiki, Wednesday

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, June 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Craig at Gilligan’s Wednesday

Guitarist/singer Steve Craig performs at Gilligan’s Wednesday, June 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com.

LAHAINA

Bassist and singer Lenny Castellanos, with white shirt, was in Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band when it was nominated for a Grammy. Castellanos performs with The House Shakers Thursday and Friday at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina.

House Shakers, Thursday, Friday

The House Shakers perform on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday and Friday, June 2 and 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The bassist and singer Lenny Castellanos was nominated at the 52nd Grammys in the traditional blues category for the album “Blue Again” while playing in Mick Fleetwood Blues Band. Other House Shaker band members include Kenny Gieser on guitar, and Paul Marchetti on drums. On the roof stage at the same time on Thursday is the Pohai Trio. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lo Wolf at Fleetwoods

Song writer Lo Wolf performs at the roof stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, June 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She performs soulful lyrics and catchy rhythmic sounds. Check out “Somebody Else” and “Here For You.” For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Santana, Monday at Fleetwood’s

Solo guitarist Brian Santana performs at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Monday, June 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs rock, pop, classics and his own original songs. For his music, go too briansantanamusic.com For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Kass Chiki, at Fleetwood’s Tuesday

Maui girl Kass Chiki performs at the roof stage at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, June 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Her easy listening rendition of popular songs has many influences from soul to pop to island music and also jazz. She has a youtube releases “Let’s Go Darling” and “Think Twice.” For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Tuesday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Hawaiian weaving at Cannery

A demonstration of Hawaiian weaving with coconut leaves takes place at the stage inside the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, June 2, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your friends and family. Materials provided. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, June 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 2, 3, and 4, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Crafts fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, June 5, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, June 7, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, June 6, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform at Frida’s.

Esquire, Gilliom, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, June 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Esquire is the ʻukulele virtuoso in the group Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, June 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, June 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls

Walls at Java Jazz Friday, Monday, Tuesday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, June 3, and on Monday, June 6, with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. She’ll be playing on Tuesday, June 7, with Dayan Kai from 7 to 10 p.m. Kai is the former musical director for the tribute to Elvis Presley called “Burnin’ Love.” For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku

NĀPILI

Slack Key All-Star Show, Wednesday

A “Slack Key All-Star Show, – Night Two” including Grammy winner George Kahumoku and some of his ʻohana, perform at a concert at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. There’s also a show on June 1. For June 1, artists include Jason Jerome, Max Angel, JJ Jerome, Grammy nominee Sonny Lim, Kevin Brown, Shem Kahawai. Kahumoku has received four Grammys. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MAKAWAO

Hui Noea’u has an exhibition

Hui Noea’u has an exhibition for two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez will present “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

PĀʻIA

Circle Of Dreams, Hula

After some hula entertainment, the band Circle of Dreams performs at Dollies North Shore Thursday, June 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com

McGuire, Fridays at Dollies in Pāʻia

Nashville recording artist Brooks McGuire performs rock music at Dollies North Shore Friday, June 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. McGuire is a well-known and respected entertainer in Lahaina who has the ability to blend blues, rock, gospel and country influenced by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, the Eagles, and Little Feat. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com or brooksmcguire.com

Olinda Outlaws, Saturday

Dollies North Shore has the Olinda Outlaws performing Saturday, June 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone performs with others during brunch at Paia Bay Coffee & Bar Sunday.

Johnstone jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone performs with three others at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone plans to be joined by Marcus Johnson on bass, Howie Rentzer on drums, and Xaden Nishimitsu on trumpet. No cover charge.

Benoits, Wednesday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at the Aumakua Kava Lounge Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. The Benoits enjoy performing jazz standards, boss nova, pop, Hawaiian swing and their original music. For more information, including their CDs, go to benoitjazzworks.com

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Coconut husking, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, June 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, June 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Gina Matinelli

Martinelli sings at Wailea

Jazz singer Gina Martinelli performs at the lower valley performance area at The Shops at Wailea Saturday, June 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public. Martinelli released her own jazz CD in 2018 and has performed in such venues as the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, various hotels and clubs and at community benefits, such as the American Heart Association.

“Guests are sure to enjoy Gina’s soothing sounds as her elegant voice is known across Maui,” said Diana Whitt, general property manager at The Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to the shopsatwailea.com

Naor Nave, Tempa Singer, and Willy Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday.

Tempa, Saturday

Tempa Singer performs along the Naor Project and Willy Wainwright at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Nicole, Luana Lounge

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, June 5, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, June 5, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The graceful hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, June 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

HĀNA

First Friday in Hāna

Artists and crafts people celebrate First Friday on June 3 at the Farmer’s Market in Hāna Town. Local artists sell ceramics, jewelry, and fashion items with 10 percent of the sales going to Hāna Arts Education Programs. For more information, inquire at [email protected] or call 808-248-7569.

