Grand reopening ceremony planned for upgraded Kalama Skate Park
A reopening ceremony for the upgraded Kalama Skate Park will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The park is at 1900 South Kīhei Road.
Construction work included new decking for the skate park’s vertical ramp and halfpipe, rebuilt staircases, repainted railings and new fencing around the park.
