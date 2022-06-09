Brown, more than 12 slack-key artists to perform at 31st Annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival
More than 15 slack key artists are planning to perform at the 31st Annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater on June 26, 2022. The free event starts at 1 p.m., with gates opening at 12:30 p.m.
The concert will be live-streamed on the Maui Arts & Cultural Center website mauiarts.org and on its Facebook or YouTube pages.
One of the artists is Kevin Brown, who with his son Ikaika received the 2020 Kī Hō‘alu Legacy Award at the annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.
Other participants include Ola Hou, Jonah Domingo, Halemanu, Kimberly Hope, Stephen Inglis, Ledward Kaapana, Kawika Kahiapo, Kamuela Kahoano, Dwight Kanae, George Kuo, Bobby Moderow, Kailua Moon (Danny & Nani Carvalho), Paul Togioka, and making her festival debut, Namaka Cosma, the late slack key master Pekelo Cosma’s daughter.
This year’s Kī Hō‘alu Festival will feature food & beverages available for purchase from Maui food vendors who will serve a variety of snack, lunch and dessert options. No outside food and beverages will be allowed into the venue.
For more information, patrons may visit MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW (7469) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
