Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Felix Cavaliere’ Rascals, Thursday

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals perform Thursday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Multi-Grammy winner Felix Cavaliere, who wrote many of the songs for The Young Rascals and the band that later became The Rascals, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Some of the bands’ songs include “Good Love,” “Groovin,” and “People Got To Be Free,” “It’s A Beautiful Morning,” “I’ve Been Lonely to Long,” and “My Hawaii.” He’s been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriter Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Cavaliere will have as special guests Andrew and Jay Molina. Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake will provide pre-show entertainment.

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org . For his recorded music, go to felixcavalieremusic.com The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Makana performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday.

Makana’s Legacies Of Hawaiʻi, Friday

Composer/singer Makana known for his dazzling slack-key playing performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.

He’s celebrating the release of his new album “Pulama: Legacies of Hawaiʻi.” The album and concert draws upon legends of the Hawaiian music renaissance, including Dennis Kamakahi.

Makana’s three Grammy-nominated albums include the sound track for the Academy-award winning film, “The Descendants.” He’s played with Sting, Elvis Costello, Santana, and Joe Walsh and performed at the White House as well as opera houses in Europe and Asia. Guitar Player Magazine ranked him as one of the top three guitar players in the United States, and the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts recognized his contribution with the Slack Key Legacy Award. For his recorded music, go to makanamusic.com

Zenshin Daiko presents its 23rd Annual Taiko Festival Concert Saturday.

Taiko Festival, Saturday

The Zenshin Daiko’s 23rd Annual Taiko Festival Concert takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to teach taiko to children and has grown from a small , local taiko group to one that has gained recognition and performed in Japan, the Hawaiian Islands, Nevada, California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Texas. They will be joined by Maui’s own Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, bringing some jazz sizzle to the evening. For more information, go to zenshindaiko.com.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Hula Honeys, Sunday

The Hula Honeys at the 11th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival. PC: file photo by Aubrey Hord via MACC.

The Hula Honeys with Robyn Kneubuhl and Ginger Johnson will be performing at a dinner show at Las Pinatas of Maui Sunday, June 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, go to backlitbuddastudios.com

The registration deadline is July 1 for the Young Artmakers program at the Schaefer International Gallery.

Young artmakers program, sign-up

A Young Artmakers for children grades 2 to 12 starts on July 12 and July 14 for separate groups at the Schaefer International Gallery. The program is led by artist Wes Bruce and is an opportunity for children to meet new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills. Space is limited. Registration ends July 1. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Schaeffer features Hawaiian artists

The Schaeffer International Gallery nears the end of exhibiting the art touring show “O Kalani.” The show features Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Volunteers for Sugar Museum

Sugar Museum officials are looking for volunteers to join them and Mālama Maui Nui in cleaning the landscape around the historical site in Pu’unēnē on June 18, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A limited number of tools, equipment and gloves will be provided. Wear a hat, sunscreen, closed toed shoes; bring your favorite gloves or tools and refillable water bottle. For more information or to sign up, contact Holly at [email protected], or call 808-871-8058.

WAILUKU

Lane Nishikawa’s Maui film premiere “Our Lost Years,” about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, is on Thursday at the Iao Theatre. Nishikawa, inset photo, will be available for adiscussion after the film.

Japanese Americans’ fight for justice

A touring documentary “Our Lost Years,” focusing on justice successfully sought by Japanese American leaders for their illegal internment during World War II, is having its Maui film premiere at the Iao Theatre Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The film also documents how livelihoods were lost and how families persevered. A conversation with filmmaker Lane Nishikawa will follow. More than 100,000 Japanese were incarcerated illegally. For information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com

Comedian JR Brow entertains at the Iao Theatre Saturday night. Brow has been a guest on CBS, Comedy Central, and Gotham Comedy Live.

Comedy features JR Brow

Comedian JR Brow performs at the Iao Theatre Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. Brow has performed on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, CBS, Comedy Central, and Gotham Comedy Live. He was voted the Best College Comedian in 2016. Some adult language and content. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys – Chris Mcgee and Tam – play Elvis and Beatles and original music perform Saturday, June 11, at 8:30 a.m. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Tepora, Valdriz perform Monday

Jason Tepora plays jazzed-up tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, June 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, June 15, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire entertain at Nalu’s Thursday.

Gilliom, Esquire at Nalu’s

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, June 9, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom who plays the guitar is the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band and toured with Derek Trucks Band and Little Feat. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Nicole at Kapa

Natalie Nicole performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, June 10 and 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She sings poolside where there is a great view, so you my want to ask ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Pianists concert at ProArts

The Giacopuzzi Piano Duo perform classical music at ProArts Playhouse Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. Jacopo Giacopuzzi and his sister Maddalena present an evening of four-handed duets covering Shubert, Brahms, Chopin, Ravel, Titov, Borodin, and Leo Smith. The run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com

Pfluke, Nalu’s Friday

Singer/song writer Anthony Pfluke entertains at Nalu’s Friday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, June 10, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Maui Pranksters at Gilligans

The Maui Pranksters perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, June 10, from 8 to 11 p.m. For more information including tickets, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Nicole at Luana

Natalie Nicole sings soulful acoustic music at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations advised. For more information, call 808-875-4100.

The Lamonts, Saturday

The Lamonts, hip-hop/punk fusion band, rock out at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, June 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information including tickets, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Improv comedy at ProArts

A night of “Free Range Comedy Improv” takes place at ProArts Playhouse Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Improv group includes Mathew Brass, John Williams, and Kristi Scott. For more information including tickets, go to mauifreerangecomedy.com .

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, June 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Wainwright, Hornbeck, Sunday

Violinist Willy Wainwright, guitarist Jeff Hornbeck, and musician/DJ radio host Pete Sebastian perform on the outdoor lanai at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Sunday, June 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, June 12, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, June 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Comedy, open mic

An open mic comedy night with host Cheyenne takes place at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, June 14, from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. All are welcome from veterans to first-timers. Routines are usually 18+ in content. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Natalie Nicole, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, June 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom, Esquire, Wednesday

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform on the lawn at Maui Sunset Wednesday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer for Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band and Esquire has toured with Derek Trucks band and Little Feat. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com

Grammy winner John Cruz performs intimate concerts at ProArts Playhouse Wednesdays.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz celebrates his hit album acoustic soul in its entirety at ProArts Playhouse Wednesdays, June 15 and 22, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz who will also perform some of his other compositions is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Jamie Gallo performs at two gigs Wednesday.

Gallo at Tiki, ʻOhana

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., then at Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com , 808-875-6444, or OhanaSeafoodBarandGrill.com , 808-868-3247.

Nicole, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Nicole performs at What Ales You Wednesday, June 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist Lenny perform on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday, June 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On the roof stage at the same time on Thursday is the Pohai Trio. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Hawaiian weaving at Cannery

A demonstration of Hawaiian lei-making with the Ti Leaf takes place at the stage inside the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, June 9, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your friends and family. Materials provided. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, June 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, June 9, 10, 11, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

The works of Alejandro Blanco will be displayed at Down The Hatch, as part of a fundraiser for children.

Artist Blanco featured

Alejandro Blanco is the featured artist at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday, June 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. Local artists contribute to the Children of the Rainbow Pre-School in Lahaina, assisting in art activities and buying art supplies. For more information, call 808-661-4900 or go to dthmaui.com

The band I-Drive performs at Fleetwood’s Friday and Saturday.

I-Drive, Friday & Saturday

The trio I-Drive perform on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. They’re an island soul band from Lanai led by legendary Hawaiian drummer Isaac Zablan. The Pohai Trio on the rooftop stage Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Dog Adoption, Saturday

The Maui Humane Society is sponsoring a Dog Adoption Day on a grass lawn near the Lahaina Arts Society fair at the Lahaina Cannery Mall parking area Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

“Soul Surfer” film, Saturday

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is sponsoring a free “Movie In The Park” night Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. The event at Campbell Park features “Soul Surfer,” the memorable true story of resilient Bethany Hamilton. Bring your low beach chair or mat. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Poasa at Fleetwoods

Levi Poasa entertains on the roof stage at Fleetwood’s Sunday, June 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs pop, folk, rock, and blues. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

A free hula show and free hula lessons occur at the Lahaina Cannery Mall.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, June 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Santana, Monday at Fleetwood’s

Solo guitarist Brian Santana performs at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Monday, June 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs rock, pop, classics and his own original songs. For his music, go too briansantanamusic.com For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, June 13, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Fleetwood’s features Kass Chiki on the roof stage Tuesday.

Kass Chiki, at Fleetwood’s Tuesday

Maui girl Kass Chiki performs at the roof stage at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, June 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Her easy listening rendition of popular songs has many influences from soul to pop to island music and also jazz. She has a youtube releases “Let’s Go Darling” and “Think Twice.” For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Tuesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Esquire, Gilliom, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, June 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Esquire is the ʻukulele virtuoso in the group Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, June 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, June 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls

Walls at Java Jazz Friday, Monday, Tuesday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, June 10, and on Monday, June 13, with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. She’ll be playing on Tuesday with friends, June 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI

Kahumoku farm tour

George Kahumoku’s family conducts a “Farm Tour-Botanicals” on Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The tour at his farm at Kahakuloa introduces guests to ancient Polynesian canoe plants, the culture and mythology of the taro plant, the use of the moon calendar, and after lunch, George’s Grammy-winning “sing-along” songs. For more information, go to Kahumoku.com.

Grammy winner George Kahumoku

Grammy winner Kahumoku, Wednesday

Multiple Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku performs with his Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MAKAWAO

Solo shows at Hui

Hui Noea’u continues its exhibition of two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez will present “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

PĀʻIA

DJ Treverse at Dollies

DJ Treverse entertains at Dollies North Shore Thursday, June 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Purple Jungle, Friday

Purple Jungle with DJs I-Ana and Raeya provide the music at the Aumakua Kava Lounge Friday, June 10, from 8 to 11:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to aumakuakava.com or call 808-793-3232.

Jazz quartet, Friday & Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone performs with three others at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone plans to be joined by Marcus Johnson on bass, Howie Rentzer on drums, and Xaden Nishimitsu on trumpet. No cover charges.

Kanoa at Dollies

Rabbitt Manoa entertains with company at Dollies North Shore Friday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. He plays contemporary music. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Honaywax debut, Saturday

The DJs Honaywax make their island debut at Aumakua Kava Lounge Saturday, June 11, from 8 to 12 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to aumakuakava.com or call 808-793-3232.

Green at Dollies

Samba Green performs Brazilian music at Dollies North Shore Friday, June 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Souluscious, Wednesday

Soluscious performs at Aumakua Kava Lounge Wednesday, June 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. The group with jazz, funk and soul includes Dave Elberg, Brent Elberg, and Indio. For more information including tickets, go to aumakuakava.com or call 808-793-3232.

MĀʻALAEA

Pride Celebration at da Playground

A Pride Celebration in observance of Pride Month with the LBGTQ community and supporters on Maui takes place at da Playground Maui Friday, June 10, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event includes performances by Mancandy Productions with music by Playfire Ono. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Reggae concert, Saturday

A reggae concert featuring Mr. 83 with special guest Ruff Neck Posse takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Coconut husking, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, June 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, June 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Tempa, Saturday

The Naor Project including Tempa Singer with Willy Wainwright at Mulligans On The Blue perform Saturday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Nicole, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music.

Jazz duo Phil and Angela Benoit perform Sunday at Pita Paradise.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, June 12, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The graceful hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

ONLINE

Archived image of Duke in Hollywood. Credit: The Paragon Agency

“Waterman” streams for free

The film “Waterman” featuring the legendary Duke Paoa Kahanamoku is available for free live streaming on PBSHawaii.org , pbs.org and the PBS app through June 14. The film opened with premiere at movie theaters nationwide on May 10 and had a television premiere of “American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha,” narrated by Jason Momoa. Kahanamoku, a five-time Olympic medallist in swimming, had a profound influence in swimming, surfing and overcoming racism. The documentary presents Kahanamoku’s rise to fame and how he became the face of a changing Hawai’i, being officially named the state’s “Ambassador of Aloha.”

