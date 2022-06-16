PC: Maui Tomorrow

Nonprofit Maui Tomorrow is holding a free online session called “Maui Tomorrow: How You Can Make a Difference” at 6 tonight.

The 90-minute educational Zoom session is the latest in a series of online webinars called “Tools for the ʻĀina Protector,” which empowers the community to safeguard what makes Maui “no ka ʻoi,” a news release said.

Speakers include Lucienne de Naie and Dick Mayer, who will discuss past successes in protecting Maui’s future, along with Kai Nishiki, who served as West Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee chair, and Albert Perez, Maui Tomorrow Foundation’s executive director, both of whom will be covering the upcoming South Maui Community Plan process.

Attendees will leave with increased knowledge and clear, actionable steps that they can take to make a difference, the release said.

Maui Tomorrow is a nonprofit community organization that protects Maui’s natural areas and open space.

To sign up for the webinar, click here.