Maoli lead singer Glenn Awong. Photo Courtesy: MACC

Tonight’s Maoli @ the MACC concert in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion has sold out.

This will be the first sellout in the history of the MACC’s many outdoor concerts headlined by a local artist.

The MACC recommends ticket holders arrive early to avoid delays parking and accessing the venue. Gates open at 5:30 pm for ticket holders and the concert starts at 6:30pm.

Tonight’s concert also includes Fiji, Pi‘ilani Arias and the Hammah House Band.

Patrons are advised to be wary of tickets not sold to them directly from the MACC Box Office. No duplicates are allowed, with the first entry of a barcode scanned being honored. This is a no re-entry event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parking in the main MACC lot is also sold out. Parking in the UHMC paved lot across from the MACC will be available for $5 CASH ONLY upon entry. But due to the anticipated high demand for parking at the event, it is recommended that patrons consider carpooling or use a rideshare company.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maoli (meaning ‘native’ in Hawaiian) is Glenn Awong; the lead singer, songwriter and founder of the group. Awong first started playing at the age 14. Within a 15-year career that followed with national and international acclaim, Maoli is heralded as one of Hawaiʻi’s and Polynesia’s #1 commercial recording artists and is credited with more than 21 regional island #1 reggae hits.