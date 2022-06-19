Maui Now Stock Photo

Want to take a school bus for a spin? For the first time, Maui residents who are interested in becoming a school bus driver will have the opportunity to test drive the big yellow vehicles.

The unique event, which is partnership of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education and Ground Transport, will take place Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maui High School.

Ground Transport training staff and management will be on-site to answer questions.

A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is not required to test drive the school bus or to apply. But there are requirements to participate in the test drive:

Be at least 21 years of age.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Sign a waiver at the event site.

Participate in a short training tutorial at the event.

Serious applicants can interview on the spot for a job, and some applicants can potentially walk away from the event with conditional offers for employment for the upcoming school year. There are 12 to 15 openings for school bus drivers on Maui.

The starting pay is $26.50 per hour, with annual increases, if you already have a CDL license.

If you donʻt have a CDL license, Ground Transport will provide training and licensing for approved applicants. Starting pay would be $18.50 per hour with paid training to get a CDL license.

Ground Transport also will take applications for bus aides.