Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 08:07 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:11 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:44 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:16 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping southwest to south-southwest swells roll through. The one arriving later today should peak by Tuesday night, hold through midweek, then ease through the second half of the week. Another run of above average surf for south facing shores is expected next weekend through the end of the month. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up this morning, then ease this afternoon through Tuesday. Small and choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.