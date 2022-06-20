Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 20, 2022

June 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 08:07 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 12:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:11 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 03:44 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:16 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping southwest to south-southwest swells roll through. The one arriving later today should peak by Tuesday night, hold through midweek, then ease through the second half of the week. Another run of above average surf for south facing shores is expected next weekend through the end of the month. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up this morning, then ease this afternoon through Tuesday. Small and choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Iwi Kupuna Found At West Maui Surf Spot Puamana Beach Park May Find Rest Soon  2King Kamehameha Celebration Returned To Lahaina With Colorful Parade  3Pedestrian In Road At Night Dies After Being Struck By Two Vehicles In Kahului  4Maui Crime June 5 11 2022 Burglaries Break Ins Thefts  5Former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Indicted In Bribery Scheme With Businessman  6389358