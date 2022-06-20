Maui Surf Forecast for June 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping southwest to south-southwest swells roll through. The one arriving later today should peak by Tuesday night, hold through midweek, then ease through the second half of the week. Another run of above average surf for south facing shores is expected next weekend through the end of the month. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up this morning, then ease this afternoon through Tuesday. Small and choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com