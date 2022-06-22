PC: State Department of Agriculture

A live skunk was captured this morning at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release.

The container ship that carried the stowaway is heading to Kahului Harbor today, and personnel have been advised to look out for other hitchhikers.

The skunk, later identified as a young male, was spotted on the Honolulu dock this morning and stevedores used a fishing net to capture the animal, containing it until department officials could pick up the animal at 7:30 a.m.

It is now being tested for rabies.

The container ship, which was likely carrying the skunk, arrived to Honolulu on Tuesday and was carrying cargo that originated from Canada, Mexico, U.S. and possibly other foreign ports, officials said.

Live skunks have been captured at Pier 1 in July 2021, February 2018 and January 2021. On Maui, a live skunk was captured at Kahului Harbor in December 2020 and one was captured at a trucking company in August 2018.

All previously captured skunks have tested negative for rabies.

Skunks are prohibited in Hawai’i. Hawai`i is the only state in the U.S. and one of the few places in the world that is free of rabies, the department said.

Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).