Crime Statistics
Active police investigation results in partial closure of Maui Veterans Highway
All Kīhei (southbound) lanes of Maui Veterans Highway are closed at the intersection of Hansen Road for an active and ongoing police investigation.
The partial closure went into effect at around 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Sources tell Maui Now that a shooting occurred in Kīhei and the alleged suspect was on the run. Further details and police confirmation are pending.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as more information becomes available.
