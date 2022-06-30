Crime Statistics

Man suffers gunshot wound while driving on Maui Veterans Highway

June 30, 2022, 11:50 AM HST
* Updated June 30, 11:59 AM
A 66-year-old man is in critical but stable condition, after suffering a gunshot wound while driving on the Maui Veterans Highway on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area near Mile 5, at around 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, for a report of a man who had suffered the wound while driving southbound towards Kīhei. 

Upon arrival, officers found the male, part-time Kīhei resident, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the side of his head, according to a department press release issued on Thursday.

The victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where he remains.

“At this time, investigators do not believe there to a be a threat to public safety, as it appears to be an isolated event,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

The investigation is still ongoing and the case is currently classified as a second degree attempted murder case.

The incident forced the extended closure of the Maui Veterans Highway on Wednesday night for approximately four hours before it reopened at around 11:30 p.m.

Comments

