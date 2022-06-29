PC: MEO PC: MEO

About 40 youths from Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui and Maui Family Support Services picked up six bags of trash at Kanahā Beach Park on Tuesday morning, a news release said.

The trash included bottle caps, cigarette butts, wrappers, broken water balloons and other remnants of a party in the park as planes landed at nearby Kahului Airport.

Staff at MEO Youth Services, which organized the cleanup, were surprised at how clean Kanahā park was, noting that a roadside cleanup a week earlier along Maui Veterans Highway near Zippy’s netted more than 15 bags.

At the conclusion of the cleanup, the youth were treated to lunch and other activities at the beach park.

This is the second year that MEO Youth Services organized a beach cleanup with partner agencies. Last year, the group picked up 10 bags of rubbish at Sugar Beach with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui and Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman.