Maui Business

Chick-fil-A Kahului expected to hire 100+ team members, hosts hiring events, July 5-8

June 30, 2022, 9:55 AM HST
A rendering of Chick-fil-A in Kahului, Hawaii’s first restaurant of its kind, is pictured. PC: Chick-fil-A

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui is looking to hire more than 100 part-time and full-time team members as gears up to open its Kahului location.

The restaurant, located at 14 Ho’okele Street, will host hiring events from Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8.

Applicants can drop by the restaurant anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. All applicants will receive an application and can have the opportunity to interview onsite. More employment information is also available online.

According to a company press release, “Working in a Chick-fil-A restaurant offers the opportunity for teamwork and leadership development in a fast-paced environment. Each Chick-fil-A restaurant offers competitive pay and benefits, leadership opportunities, college scholarships and hands-on training and mentoring by the local restaurant operator.”

“We’re excited to welcome over 100 Team Members to Chick-fil-A Kahului, the very first Chick-fil-A on Maui,” said Sean Whaley, local franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Kahului. “We look forward to building a team focused on creating a welcoming environment for our guests and making a positive impact on the local community.”

