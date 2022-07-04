The 2022 Maui Film Festival presents Stardust Cinema featuring 13 Maui premieres including several ‘surprise’ titles over five nights under the stars at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Stardust Cinema takes place this Wednesday through Sunday, July 6-10 at the A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, and films start at 5:45 p.m.

All seating is general admission. Patrons need to bring a low-back beach chair or blanket for the A&B Amphitheater lawn. Limited bleacher seating will be available in the back of the amphitheater. No outside food or beverages allowed. Both will be available for purchase on site.

NIGHTLY ATTENDANCE TICKETS: $36/person per night (plus applicable fees)

Advance sales of individual nightly tickets are ONLINE ONLY. The MACC Box Office will open for Stardust Cinema window sales ONLY and for will call starting at 1 p.m. on film festival days.

Five-Night Pass: $160 (plus applicable fees), sold by phone only by calling the MACC Box Office (808-242-SHOW) Tuesday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or in person starting July 6 at 1 p.m. Passes may be emailed for print-at-home (or downloaded to digital devices) or may be picked up at will call beginning July 6 at 1 p.m. Box Office phones are accessible on show days starting at 1 p.m.

SPECIAL KIDS OFFER: Up to two kids get in free with each paying adult. Note: Saturday night July 9 films contain mature themes, parental guidance is suggested. Films are not rated. Parental discretion advised. The festival recommends that parents watch film trailers at mauifilmfestival.com before bringing their kids.

For more details on the full Festival program including any late schedule changes and special award presentations, go to the Maui Film Festival website.

