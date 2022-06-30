For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from June 30 to July 6, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Chelsea Handler performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday.

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

Comedian, TV host and best-selling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her stand-up performance to the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, July 3. The “Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny” show is touring more than 40 cities.

Her humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does,” followed by her talk show “Chelsea on Netflix” in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me.”

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Film Festival, Wednesday

Thirteen Maui film premieres will take place in five nights at the Maui Film Festival starting Wednesday, July 6.

Opening night at the Maui Arts &Cultural Center features the documentary film “The Ying and Yang of Gerry Lopez” about legendary surfing champion Gerry Lopez and his practice of yoga.

Through July 10, there are the feature comedies “Shalom Tango” and “Pretty Problems,” a film about big-wave rider Kai Lenny, and the science-based theatrical production “The Story of Everything” by Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Kealoha, a hip-hop Hawaiian artist with an MIT nuclear physicist background. The festival closes on July 10, with the film “Pe’ahi,” about big wave surfer Kai Lenny befriending a homeless 13-year-old boy.

There’s also an eclectic mix of live music, kahiko-style hula, festival tributes, and several nightly film surprises from July 6 to 10.Others films include “The Pursuit Of Color,” “Gratitude Revealed,” “Facing Monsters,” “Kapo,” and “Peahi” with big wave surfer Kai Lenny. For details including tickets, go to mauiarts.org

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, July 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

J Krew, Friday

The group J Krew performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m. It’s John Zangrando on saxes, James Somera on drums, Jay Molina on bass and vocals, and Josh Hearl on guitar. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Wind Monkeys, trio Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 2, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, July 4, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, July 6, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

A “Howzit Eh! Canada Day” is being held at South Maui Gardens Friday, July 1.

Canada Day, Friday

The South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road is planning a “Howzit Eh!” Canada Day on Friday, July 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. Marty Dread is the featured entertainer. Canada Day celebrates the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation on July 1, 1867. For more information and tickets, go to eventbrite.com under “Howzit Eh!” and southmauigardens.com or call 808-419-6562.

Jazz Maui benefit, Saturday

Nonprofit Jazz Maui is hosting a series of concerts in July to benefit jazz education workshops for local music teachers and students. Tickets are available for concerts on Saturday, July 2, in Kihei for the “Third Annual Jazz, Blues and Beyond Concert” on the Altitude Deck, 650 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei.

The concert features Lee Norris and Concept 4; the Jake Thomas Quartet; and the Colin John Blues Band. In Lahaina, there’s a paid concert at a chocolate factory on Sunday, July 3, and a free concert on Monday, July 4. A performance takes place in Kahului by The Mana Music Quartet at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on July 30.

For more information and tickets, go to jazzmaui.com. There’s also information about the July 30 concert at mauiarts.org

Sex with Strangers continues run

New York Daily News calls it “a smart comedy,” and the New York Times calls it “entertaining and inquisitive.” Sex with Strangers is a comedy about two writers caught in a snowstorm of love and literary ambition in the digital age. The ProArts Playhouse presents the play through July 3.

The play, written by Laura Eason, a scriptwriter on “House Of Cards,” has received good reviews in the United States and England with different production companies. The ProArts Production, directed by Ricky Jones, stars Dexter Hostetter and Lin McEwan. McEwan, the executive director of ProArts, has performed in stage plays on Maui and won the Audience Choice Award at the 2018 Maui Fringe Festival for her original play ”Vindication.” She earned a degree in theatre and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University.

The play begins on Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1, both at 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday, July 2, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, at 2 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

Eric Gilliom

Gilliom, Nalu’s on Thursday

Na Hoku Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom, who has performed on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Awkward Conversations, Thursday

The local group Awkward Conversations performs at Gilligans Bar & Grill Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, July 1, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Music and dancing, Friday

Catz Under The Stars provides music and dancing at Gilligans Bar & Grill Friday, July 1, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. No cover. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, July 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, July 3, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, July 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Open comedy night, Tuesday

Bring a string of jokes. Open comedy night takes place at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, July 5, at about 8:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Rospond entertains at Maui Brews

Randall Rospond plays at Maui Brewing Company Tuesday, July 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He plays funky poetic folk and has opened for entertainers such as Jackson Browne, John Prine, and Leon Russell. Maui Brewing brews ales and larger, including Na Maui Lime Larger. For more information, go to mauibrewingco.com or call 808-201-2337.

Natalie Robles

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, July 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Wainwright at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligans Grill & Bar Wednesday, July 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com

Jamie Gallo, at Tiki

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, July 1, at 4 p.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts late night dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Robles performs at What Ales You Wednesday, July 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

A concert and fireworks along with an exhibition of classic cars is part of the Fourth of July celebration in Lahaina Monday.

Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks will occur on a barge in Lahaina on July 4, Monday, at 8 p.m. Best views are from Lahaina Harbor, Campbell Park, and along Front Street. Enjoy live music in Campbell Park and a classic car show by Maui Classic Cruisers near the Banyan Tree.

Live music in Campbell Park begins at 5 p.m. and is sponsored by Lahaina Restoration Foundation and then Lahaina Rotary Club, featuring the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, Na Alii Big Band, and the Maui Community Band.

There will be no parking on Front Street on Monday, July 4, from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Papalua Street to Prison Street. Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations for the Fourth of July Fireworks are still needed and can be made online at www.visitlahaina.com

Children’s Paint Out, Saturday

A “Paint Out” is scheduled at Lahainaluna High School on two Saturdays, July 2 and on July 9, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event is free for youths from third grade through high school. For more information, call Nancy, 808-205-1389.

Jazz benefit, Sunday

Jazz Maui continues its series of summer concerts for the Maui education workshops for students with an event Sunday, July 3, in Lahaina at the Ku’ia Chocolate Tasting at its factory at 78 Ulupono St. in Lahaina. Chocolate tasting begins at 11:30 a.m., with live entertainment.The concert features trumpeter Paul January and blues and jazz vocalist Sheryl Renee. For more information about other concerts in July in Kihei and Kahului and tickets, go to jazzmaui.org

House Shakers, at Fleetwood’s

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist Lenny Castanellos performs on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. At the same time, there is a performance on the roof stage, featuring the Pohai Trio. On Friday, July 1, Levi Poasa performs on the rooftop from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, June 30, July 1 and 2 from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui Tuesday, July 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mimi Stuart is the featured artist. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Paul West entertains at Fleetwood’s.

West at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, July 2, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, July 3, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, July 5, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, July 4, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Gilliom, Pfluke Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and gifted slack key player Anthony Pfluke perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, July 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Pfluke has produced his first album. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or mauianthony.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, July 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Trevino, Wednesday

The Adrian Trevino Band performs classical blues and soul music on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, July 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino, who grew up in Maui, spent 10 years in the San Francisco Bay area playing with as many musicians as possible in the blues scene. He’s back in Maui to give his take of classic blues and soul music. His band consists of former members of the legendary Willie K Blues Band. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Tepora, Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n at Down The Hatch Wednesday, July 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz Friday, Monday, Tuesday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, July 1, and on Monday, July 4, with Margie Heart, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, July 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

George Kahumoku

NĀPILI

Grammy winner Kahumoku, Wednesday

Ledward Kaapana, former member of Hui O Hana, joins multiple Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. See his Yellow Ginger Lei on youtube. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MAKAWAO

Makawao stampede, July 1-3

The Makawao Stampede Rodeo begins with a pre-rodeo Bull Bash of entertainment on July 1, Friday, starting 5 p.m. at Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda. Rodeo finals occur July 2 to 3, Saturday to Sunday, with entertainment starting 11 a.m. Rodeo finals start at 1 p.m. There’s a parade within the rodeo facility this year, rather than the annual parade through Makawao Town. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, and for more information, call 808-268-2322 or 808-960-0137.

Solo shows at Hui

Hui Noea’u continues its exhibition of two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez presents “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Young is expected to do a walk-through on July 14 and Lopez, a walk-through on July 21. Both begin at 3 p.m. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Brooks Mcguire, Saturday

Singer/songwriter and Nashville recording artist Brooks Mcguire will perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club at 65 Hana Highway Saturday, July 2, at 12 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 808-579-9070.

Dollies entertainment

The Oriana Hula Show takes place at Dollies North Shore at 120 Hana Highway Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Brother Lenny and Damon from 7 to 9 p.m.; Singer/songwriter and Nashville recording artist Brooks Mcguire performs Friday, July 1, 7 to 9 p..m. Mcguire’s music includes Americana, rock, blues, and country. Olinda Outlaws perform Saturday, July 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. There is open mic night Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup is required for the open mic. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com.

Jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Author Simard, Thursday

The Merwin Conservancy will be hosting a virtual stage event featuring forest ecologist and author Suzanne Simard, Thursday, June 30, at 5 p.m. PST and 8 p.m. EST Simard is the author of “Finding the Mother Tree; Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.” The webcast will run for 60 minutes. Pre-registration is required, although the Green Room event is free. Go to: merwinconservancy.org or https://bit.ly/3OPKq6R.

MĀʻALAEA

Renee Vaca performs at da Maui Playground Thursday.

Rene Vaca, Thursday

Standup NBC winner Rene Vaca performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, June 30. The show is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Vaca won the 16th Annual Standup NBC competition. He was raised in the San Fernando Valley and started his own landscaping business at age 15, after his father was incarcerated. He later attended the University of California at Merced. He’s appeared on stage with comedians Bill Burr, Ken Jeong, Amir K., and Jamie Kennedy. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Throwback Night, Friday

Throwback night with DJ ILLZ takes place at da Playground Maui Friday, July 1, at 9 p.m.. Ages 21 and over. Doors open at 9 p.m.Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Anthony Pfluke, Makana Argel, and Eric Gilliom are among the entertainers performing at The Shops at Wailea’s July 4th celebration Monday. There also are children activities, including face painting.

July 4th rock concert, kids activities

The Shops at Wailea is partnering with the Maui Food Bank to celebrate Independence Day with a special Fourth of July event on July 4, Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Families and friends can take part in activities such as face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth and beach-themed giveaways. Guests are also encouraged to donate to the community food drive while enjoying live entertainment by Eric Gilliom, Anthony Pfluke and Makana Argel.

Live entertainment will take place with musical performances by Eric Gilliom, Anthony Pfluke and Makana Argel at the lower valley performance area.

Anthony Pfluke, Makana Argel, and Eric Gilliom will be performing at The Shops at Wailea during a Fourth Of July celebration. Guest are being asked to bring can goods to donate to the Maui Food Bank.

Gilliom is an award-winning musician and entertainer known for playing with and opening for legends, such as Earth Wind and Fire, Steven Tyler, John Legend and Jamie Foxx. His versatility allows him to sing everything from rock, soul and R&B to Hawaiian and Broadway show tunes. He will be joined by Anthony Pfluke, otherwise known as Maui’s hottest new talent with Hawaiian, contemporary, reggae-influenced original songs. Additionally, Makana Argel, a Na Hoku nominee and son of Maui jazz legend Gene Argel will join on percussion.

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles who sings soulful acoustic music performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She sings poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, June 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, July 1, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Natalie Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, July 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, July 3, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The Hawaiian hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, July 5, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Katz at Gannon’s

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz has produced several albums with the traditional Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or call 808-875-8080 or joelkatzmaui.com

