Binhi at Ani will award 23 scholarships to the Class of 2022, with the top-rated scholar receiving $2,000 and 22 other students receiving $1,000.

“Thanks to the success of our Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani will award scholarships to twenty-three outstanding students,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani.

The scholars were evaluated by an independent panel of judges and graded on academic achievement, honors and activities, an essay and letters of recommendation.

“All the students were successful in the classroom and in their co-curricular activities,” said Michelle Balala, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “They also volunteered hours and hours of their time to support our community organizations.”

The scholarship recipients are:

Jansen Chase D. Aceret, son of Lito G. Aceret and Lilia D. Aceret, graduate of Maui HS who will enroll in the Nursing program at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Jansen receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Aiden Bluh, son of Cone Bluh and the late Robert Bluh, graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy who will major in Marketing at University of Michigan. Aiden receives a $1,000 Emerald Club Realty/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Kristine Bonilla, daughter of Julio Bonilla and Josephine Bonilla, graduate of Maui HS who will enroll in the Nursing rogram at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Kristine receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Jessica Mae D. Castillo, daughter of Ken Erwin M. Castillo and Mia Shalimar D. Castillo, graduate of Maui HS who will major in Applied Business and Information Technology at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Jessica receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Seanna-Victoria Campos Dagdag, daughter of Frederick Dagdag and Lori-Ann Dagdag, graduate of Maui HS who will major in Pre-Pharmacy at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Seanna-Victoria receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Camry Gach, daughter of Michael Gach and Barbara Gach, graduate of Seabury Hall who will major in Environmental Engineering at Dartmouth College. As the top-rated scholar, Camry receives a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Camille Haluber, daughter of Ferdinand Haluber and Merly Haluber, graduate of Maui HS who will enroll in the Pre-Nursing program at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Camille receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Gwen Jaramillo, daughter of Bernardino Jaramillo and Nilda Jaramillo, graduate of Maui HS who will major in Biochemistry at Gonzaga University. Gwen receives a $1,000 Maui Island Cozy Dental/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Brooklyn Jones, daughter of Darren Jones and Melissa Jones, graduate of Maui HS who will major in Environmental Science at Marist College. Brooklyn receives a $1,000 Bayer Crop Science Hawaiʻi/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Amy Khoang, daughter of Thanh Nguyen, graduate of Lahainaluna HS who will major in Business Finance and Economics at Bellevue College. Amy receives a $1,000 Vince &Jennifer Bagoyo & family/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Kaydence K.L. Lilio, daughter of Lesley Ann Pico-Lilio and the late John M. Lilio, graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui who will enroll in the Nursing program at Creighton University. Kaydence receives a $1,000 In Memory of Mariano Domingo/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Julie-Anne Limon, daughter of Ernesto Limon Jr. and Edna Limon, graduate of Lahainaluna HS who will enroll in the Nursing program at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Julie-Anne receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Grace Kathleen Martin, daughter of Dan Martin and Amy Wisthoff-Martin, graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy who will major in Biology/Pre-Med at Brown University. Grace receives a $1,000 US Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Alexis Nordblom, daughter of Hal Nordblom and Adele Nordblom, graduate of Lahainaluna HS who will major in Creative Media at University of Hawaiʻi at Mdnoa. Alexis receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Kyra Cabanilla Ong, daughter of Rolando Antonio Ong and Vilma Cabanilla Ong, graduate of Maui HS who will major in Biology at Bates College. Kyra receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Piper Pascua, daughter of Harold Pascua and Angela Pascua, graduate of Lahainaluna HS who will major in Public Health at San Diego State University. Piper receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Tricia Pascua, daughter of Rodel Pascua and Analiza Pascua, graduate of Lahainaluna HS who will major in Business Administration at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Tricia receives a $1,000 McDonalds of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Allison Adriana M. Rante, daughter of Edison D. Rante and Winda G. Millano, graduate of Lahainaluna HS who will major in Business Administration Information System at San Diego State University. Allison receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Kuʻumakalehiwaonalani Kuloloio Ruidas, daughter of Dion Ruidas and Kekane Ruidas, graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui who will major in History at Montana State University. Kuʻumakalehiwaondlani receives a $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Jayde Lynn Sagun, daughter of Gordon Sagun Jr. and Kimberly Sagun, graduate of Seabury Hall who will enroll in the Nursing program at Gonzaga University. Jayde receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Kolea Suehiro, daughter of Mark Suehiro and Linette Suehiro, graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui who will major in Political Science at Pepperdine University. Kolea receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Altene Jacob Tumacder, son of Rizal Tumacder, Jr. and Cristina Tumacder, graduate of Maui HS who will enter the Nursing program at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Altene receives a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Gabriel Valdez, son of Ernesto Valdez and Marisa Valdez, graduate of H.P. Baldwin HS who will major in Computer Science at Oregon State University. Gabriel receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

The Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 2 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Mayor Michael Victorino also will install the newly-elected Binhi at Ani Board of Directors.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. It was incorporated in 1985 with the purposes of providing scholarships, promoting mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, promoting good citizenship and cultural awareness and promoting the general welfare.

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue in Kahului opened in 2005 and is the site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui for the past 53 years.