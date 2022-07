Maui police responded to eight burglaries, 15 vehicle thefts and 15 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven-day period from June 19 to 25, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 60% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 6% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins had no percentage increase from the week before when 15 incidents were also reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, June 22, 9:58 a.m.: 1800 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Non-residential unlawful entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, June 20, 7:58 a.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali at Whalers Village. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

Monday, June 20, 6:53 p.m.: 1-100 E Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, June 22, 11:48 p.m.: 2000 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Thursday, June 23, 11:10 a.m.: 975 Limahana Place, Lahaina at Lahaina Kāʻanapali Railroad. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Nāpili:

Wednesday, June 22, 8:19 p.m.: 1-100 Ala Hōkū Place, Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Spreckelsville:

Monday, June 20, 8:50 a.m.: 401 Alakapa Place, Spreckelsville at Kaunoa Senior Center. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailea:

Monday, June 20, 10:04 a.m.: 4400 block of Makena Road, Wailea. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

15 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, June 22, 9:58 a.m.: 1800 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Silver 2017 Toyota Rav4.

Wednesday, June 22, 9:58 a.m.: 1800 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. White 2006 Ford F150XLT.

Hāna:

Saturday, June 25, 6:25 p.m.: 1000 block of ʻUlaʻino Road, Hāna. Green 2004 Toyota Highlander.

Kāʻanapali:

Wednesday, June 22, 7:16 a.m.: 3300 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kāʻanapali. White 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500.

Kahului:

Sunday, June 19, 7:04 p.m.: 291 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului at Kahului Hongwanji Mission. Silver 2000 Toyota Avalon.

Tuesday, June 21, 1:22 p.m.: 300 block of South Papa Ave., Kahului. Beige 1995 Jeep Cherokee.

Saturday, June 25, 5:22 p.m.: 1-100 W Kane St., Kahului. White 2021 Toyota 4-Runner.

Kapalua:

Monday, June 20, 7:10 p.m.: Honolua Bay, Kapalua. Grey 2019 Nissan Kicks.

Monday, June 20, 7:56 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Grey 2020 Nissan Rogue, Select, Sport.

Thursday, June 23, 1:13 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. White 2002 Acura MDX.

Makawao:

Wednesday, June 22, 9:53 a.m.: 100 block of Kaupeʻa St., Makawao. White 2019 Jeep Gladiator.

Pāʻia:

Saturday, June 25, 10:38 p.m.: 123 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Minit Stop Pāʻia. Black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

Saturday, June 25, 10:38 p.m.: 123 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Minit Stop Pāʻia. Grey 2018 BMW 228 Series.

Wailuku:

Monday, June 20, 12:27 p.m.: 200 South High St., Wailuku at Kalana O Maui. White 2006 Jeep, vehicle model unknown.

Monday, June 20, 6:35 p.m.: Central Ave. / Main St., Wailuku. White 2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG G Series.

15 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Thursday, June 23, 8:55 a.m.: 1-100 ʻApuwai St., Haʻikū. Silver 2005 Ford Focus.

Thursday, June 23, 8:55 a.m.: 1-100 ʻApuwai St., Haʻikū. Black 2019 Honda Odyssey.

Hoʻolehua:

Sunday, June 19, 8:56 p.m.: Lot 100 block of Moʻomomi Ave., Hoʻolehua. Silver 2000 Honda CRV.

Kahului:

Sunday, June 19, 7:20 p.m.: 1090 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Safeway Hoʻokele. Silver 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Wednesday, June 22, 1:55 p.m.: 300 block of Hansen Road, Kahului. Green 2007 Honda Motorcycle.

Wednesday, June 22, 1:55 p.m.: 300 block of Hansen Road, Kahului. Black 1994 Toyota Pre Runner.

Saturday, June 25, 12:33 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Mall. White 2003 Ford Ranger.

Saturday, June 25, 4:20 p.m.: 100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Target. Dark green 1999 Honda CRV.

Kapalua:

Monday, June 20, 9:40 a.m.: 13200 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Salughterhouse Beach. Silver 2019 Kia Soul.

Kīhei:

Friday, June 24, 1:44 p.m.: 2430 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Royal Mauian Resort. Silver 2007 Pontiac G6.

Lahaina:

Friday, June 24, 12:48 p.m.: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Safeway Lahaina. White 2007 Harley-Davidson / Super Glide motorcycle.

Saturday, June 25, 7:35 a.m.: 878 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at Foodland Lahaina. White 2007 Harley-Davidson / Super Glide motorcycle.

Makawao:

Saturday, June 25, 7:07 p.m.: 600 block of Olinda Road, Makawao. White 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature.

Wailea:

Monday, June 20, 10:04 a.m.: 4400 block of Makena Road, Wailea. Black 2015 Mercedez Benz GLS Class Model Line.

Wailuku: