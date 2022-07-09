Carol Valasek portrays island suffragette founder Ethel Baldwin at History Theatre in the Waiola Church Cemetery. History Theatre returns Thursday and Friday night.

History about Hawaiian royalty and influential figures comes alive in Lahaina with theatrical performances in the final resting place of a number of Hawaiian royalty and influential historical figures.

History Theatre returns in the Waiola Church Cemetery at 535 Waineʻe Street Thursday and Friday, July 14 and 15, at 6 p.m.

The former capital of the Hawaiian Islands, Lahaina holds a rich history of Hawaiian kings and queens, as well as westerners, including Christian missionaries from New England.

Meet performers portraying:

Ethel Baldwin (1879-1967) – founder of the Maui Women’s Suffrage Association and member of Maui Women’s Clubs, the League of Women Voters, and a number of community relief and social service organizations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tauʻā (ca. 1792-1885) – a Tahitian aliʻi who was an early convert to Protestant Christianity. He was largely responsible for the conversion of Queen Keōpūolani, King Kamehameha I’s highest ranking wife, in 1823.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Elisha Loomis (1799-1836) – the first mission printer who came to Hawaiʻi with the pioneer company of American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM) Protestant missionaries in 1820.

The event will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly and wear comfortable shoes. Maui County and State of Hawaiʻi health and safety regulations will be followed. Free parking is available at Waiola Church. Attendance is limited, so purchase tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are $35 per person and are on sale online at www.lahainarestoration.org or by calling Lahaina Restoration Foundation at 808-661-3262.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, July 7-13 and click here.